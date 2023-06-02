Applications open for ‘Best Places to Work in Manufacturing’

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – The Indiana Chamber of Commerce has opened applications for its second annual Indiana Best Places to Work in Manufacturing list. The program surveys and awards honors to Hoosier manufacturing employers that are making their workplaces great, the chamber said.

The honorees are determined through an assessment of each company via a two-part survey, with both the employer and employee data sets combined to determine the honored workplaces.

“With so many manufacturers providing Hoosiers with jobs and careers, it’s a pleasure to once again celebrate these top workplaces,” said Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar. “Last year’s inaugural showcase drew applicants from all corners of the state, and we hope to spread the word and get even more makers to take part.”

Collected employee input is compiled into an interactive online reporting tool called the Employee Feedback Data Dashboard, which allows each employer to view data by graphs, charts and tables.

Last year’s top winner was Kalenborn Abresist Corp. in Urbana, located in Wabash County. Fourteen companies received the recognition in total.

Applications are open to any manufacturing operations that have a physical operation in Indiana, have at least 15 full or part-time employees working in Indiana and have been in business for at least one year.

Those that make the list will be honored at the 2023 Best IN Manufacturing Awards Luncheon in December and highlighted in a special Indiana Chamber publication. The deadline to enroll is July 28.

Hoosier manufacturers can apply by clicking here.