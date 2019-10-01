Applications now accepted for 2019 Penny Pitch campaign

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – WOWO is now accepting applications for this year’s Penny Pitch campaign!

If you’re a part of a non-profit organization in the Fort Wayne, Allen County or Northeast Indiana region, WOWO wants to hear from you!

Penny Pitch is a local non-profit that raises money for great community and program-oriented charities in the area.

If you’d like to apply, there’s no form to fill out. Just tell us about your organization and include:

Official organization name and address

501c3 Status

1-2 page summary of your organization

No more than a 1 page summary of how you would use the donated Penny Pitch funds. This could be a new program that you would like to start offering, a dormant or small program you would like to expand, or a program that has an overwhelming need that you’re unable to keep up with. Please be specific about what the funds will be used for.

Penny Pitch DOES NOT fund religious organizations.

Penny Pitch DOES NOT fund capital expenditures.

Penny Pitch DOES NOT fund school or university projects.

Send the application information to pennypitch@wowo.com or mail/deliver it to:

Mike Ragz

2915 Maples Road

Fort Wayne, IN

46816

All applications must be submitted no later than November 1, 2019.

Once all submissions are in, our board of directors will determine which charity (or charities) will be the focus of our efforts, including a two-day radiothon.

The schedule of fundraising events will be announced after the application selections have been made.

Apply or learn more about Penny Pitch here.