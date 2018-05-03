Application hints at new hotel for Fort Wayne Airport

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A new hotel might be coming to the Fort Wayne International Airport.

The Allen County Plan Commission has received a rezoning request for two parcels within the Brookwood Airport Industrial Park. The News-Sentinel reports that the application specifically says it’s for use by a future hotel, and states that the owners have been contacted about the 7-plus-acre shovel-ready site about such a project.

The application doesn’t specify what hotel chain is interested in the property, nor does it say how big such an addition would be.