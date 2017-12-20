Apples being recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): You might want to check your apples.

Jack Brown Produce, a Michigan company that sells apples to retail stores in Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, and several other states, is issuing a recall for apples processed and shipped between December 11th and 16th

The FDA reports the apples have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.

The recall is for apples sold under the “Apple Ridge” brand name. Find the full list of product numbers to look for here.