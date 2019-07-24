Apartment sustains damage after Wednesday afternoon fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating an apartment fire that occurred on Wednesday afternoon.

It started around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday when the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to the 3400 block of Cheviot Drive in reports of a structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene within six minutes of the alarm. Upon arrival, fire crews located a fire on the first floor of an apartment. The fire was extinguished quickly after arrival. The apartment sustained moderate smoke and water damage and minor fire damage.

No injuries were sustained in the blaze. The investigation is ongoing by the Fort Wayne Fire Department.