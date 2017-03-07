Apartment fire victim identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The man that died in a recent apartment fire on Lawton Place has been identified.

56-year-old Stephen Vachon, of Fort Wayne, died of smoke inhalation, according to the Allen County Coroner, and the manner of death has been ruled an accident.

According to officials with the Fort Wayne Fire Department, the flames broke out at the apartment located at 517 Lawton Place, around 11:30 p.m., Saturday. Neighbors living next door broke in through the back of the unit and pulled Vachon out while emergency crews were on their way. The neighbors performed CPR on Vachon until medics arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

RELATED: Man dies in apartment fire

The fire was under control five minutes after firefighters arrived. Meanwhile, the incident remains under investigation.