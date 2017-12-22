Apartment building burns in downtown Warren

WARREN, Ind. (WOWO): A building was destroyed in a fire Friday morning in downtown Warren.

According to officials, the fire was reported a little before 9am in an approximately 120-year-old building that housed a retail space on the first floor and three residences on the second, two of which were occupied.

There were no injuries.

Smoke was seen for miles as more than ten fire departments responded with aid, and the American Red Cross was on scene to help those displaced by the fire. Cleanup will continue over the next few weeks.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.