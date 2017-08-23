Anthem to stop covering “non-emergency” ER visits

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): If your insurance is through Anthem, your coverage is about to change.

Anthem says they’re no longer covering the costs of visits to the emergency room if it is not considered a medical emergency.

An Anthem spokesperson says the company will still pay for an ER visit if directed by another medical provider, if the person covered is a child under the age 14, if there isn’t an urgent care or retail clinic within 15 miles, or if the visit occurs on a Sunday or major holiday.

Anthem says there’s no timetable for when the new policy will begin.