Another Year of Hemp Research Means More Time to Find Markets

On the seminar stage at the Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo, Dr. Bob Waltz, Indiana State Chemist and Seed Commissioner, reiterated that 2020, like 2019, will be a research year for growing hemp in Indiana.

“We believe that that allows us the opportunity to position our markets more consistent with what USDA will require in the new rule that came out at the end of October, and also to have a better infrastructure in place so that our growers actually have a place to maybe take their products, or take their crop, and actually market it.”

He added that the research license window will open near the beginning of January and they will distribute up to 300 hemp research licenses, saying that’s the amount they believe they’ll be able to properly handle without developing a new software platform.

“There’s also again this issue with this very real of how much crop can you grow and sell in Indiana. We think that we’re still not to the point that we can open up to 1000 and have people growing 100 acres each. They’d have 100,000 acres and we would have, I’ll use the word disaster…you’d have 100,000 acres that couldn’t be sold.”

