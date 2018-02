NORTHERN INDIANA, (WOWO) – A winter storm is making its way to northern Indiana and southwest Michigan, with accumulations of eight to 12 inches of snow expected in some areas.

Snowfall is expected to begin around 7 p.m. Thursday and last through Saturday at 1 a.m.

The National Weather Service warns that commutes, especially on Friday morning, will be extremely difficult. Expect major travel issues on Interstates 80, 90, 94 and 69 due to snow, slippery roads and low visibility.