Another Very Active and Interactive IN State Fair for Indiana Farm Bureau

Indiana-Farm-Bureau-Ready-for-State-FairThe Indiana State Fair is open and as usual has something for everyone, including free concerts, the big top circus, rides, the Budweiser Clydesdales, and a presence everywhere on the grounds by Indiana farmers. They offer great food, 4-H exhibits, livestock shows, and the Glass Barn.

Barn Theatre is back again this year from Indiana Farm Bureau. In their building on the north side of the fairgrounds is a small theatre, explains INFB’s Chelsea Poe.

“Each year we showcase 8-10 of our Farm Bureau members and the different things that they raise or produce,” she said. “It’s our way of showing the diversity of Indiana agriculture and also showcasing our members and what they do. This year we have new videos including a sheep producer, chickens, and we’re also doing a video on the new Indiana Farm Bureau beer, 100th Harvest.”

Animal Town has been a chance for Indiana Farm Bureau to get more involved in the livestock sector of the fair. Great for the kids, Animal Town is back for the second year.

“It’s a place where fairgoers can go and learn about the different livestock being shown at the fair because not all livestock are there every day of the fair,” Poe told HAT. “So, if you come and the beef show is not going on, there will be cows in Animal Town so you can still learn about them.”

Animal Town is located at the east end of the Hoosier Lottery Grandstand. As is the case for so many involved with Indiana agriculture, Indiana Farm Bureau is excited to share with consumers across Indiana.

“We talk about agriculture and how we are producing a safe and abundant food supply and educate them on different commodities that Indiana produces,” she explained. “We’re not just corn and beans here in the state, and it’s exciting for us to be able to lend our hand in that educational way.”

Other happenings with or sponsored by Indiana Farm Bureau at the fair:

Free Popcorn: INFB will serve free popcorn every day from noon to 5 p.m. in the Farm Bureau Building. Guests are welcome to enter a drawing to win free popcorn for a year (400 bags of microwave popcorn), courtesy of Preferred Popcorn in Palmyra, Indiana.

Ag Fact Adventure: The Ag Fact Adventure game lets participants search for agricultural facts throughout the Farm Bureau Building to earn a prize. Facts cover a variety of topics like farm technology, household products and food production.

Matching Game: A new matching game will make its debut in the Farm Bureau Building this year. The new exhibit encourages children to match the farm product with the consumer product that it is made out of, which is meant to teach children about the agricultural products that make up everyday items.

This year also marks INFB’s 100th anniversary. To educate fairgoers about INFB’s rich history, INFB has created a new display which highlights the major milestones of the organization since 1919. In addition:

Annual event, Taste from Indiana Farms, hosted by the INFB Women’s Leadership Committee, will take place August 13 through 15 in the Farm Bureau Building auditorium from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. At this free event, volunteers will pass out food samples that contain ingredients grown on Indiana farms. This year, a variety of new commodities will be available for visitors to sample, and new this year attendees may also participate in live food demonstrations and an experimentation station.

The Supreme Drive recognizes Indiana’s supreme 4-H breeding ewes, dairy females and gilts. The Supreme Drive will take place Sunday, August 11 at 4 p.m. in the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.