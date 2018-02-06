Another round of light snow headed our way

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): After four inches of snow fell on the WOWO listening area Monday night, more snow is headed our way.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for LaGrange, Steuben, Noble and DeKalb Counties, according to the National Weather Service. It will go into effect at 1:00 a.m., and remain in effect until 8:00 a.m., Wednesday.

Highs during the snow event will remain in the twenties with lows in the teens.

Be prepared for snowfall during Wednesday morning’s commute and also be sure to stay tuned to Fort Wayne’s Morning New with Charly Butcher starting at 5:00 a.m., for the latest weather and traffic alerts.