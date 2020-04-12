Another Revised 2020 IndyCar Schedule

By
Caleb Hatch
-

This week’s episode: We break down the second revision of the 2020 IndyCar schedule. Plus Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins the iRacing IndyCar Challenge at Michigan International Speedway.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

