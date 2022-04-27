Another person scammed out of $10,000 by scammer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police say another elderly person has been scammed out of $10,000 by the same scammer.

Police say this happened on April 25 at around 1 p.m. in Southwest Fort Wayne. The scammer used the same phone number in both scams: 646-741-8382. Detectives tried calling the phone number, but received a recorded message that said “leave a message.”

The victim told police that the scammer told them to lie to bank personnel if asked about the reason for the withdrawal of $10,000 in cash and say it was for home improvement.

Officials say the suspect was wearing different clothes and the victim did not have a photo. The photo above is of the first scam.

If you have any information on either scam, call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the anonymous P3 tips app.