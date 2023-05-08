Another Drop In Fuel Prices Witnessed Over The Last Seven Days

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Warmer weather looks to finally be here to stay, and gas prices appear to be trickling down again. Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 13.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.22/gallon today, according to GasBuddy. Reports indicate that the cheapest station in Fort Wayne was priced at $3.13/gallon yesterday, while he lowest price statewide yesterday was $2.72/gallon.

Nationwide, the national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.50/gallon. today. The national average is down 7.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 80.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Good news is also being witnessed for diesel users as the national average price of diesel has fallen 6.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.01 per gallon.