Another BAE worker admits to education scam

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne woman has pleaded guilty to her part in a wire fraud scheme that saw employees steal nearly $800,000 from BAE Systems in Fort Wayne.

Shynell Hutchins has agreed to pay back more than $20,000, in an agreement that sees two additional wire fraud charges dropped, according to the Journal Gazette.

A total of 31 former employees are charged in the scheme, which saw employees pocketing money they were given to reimburse them for college classes that they never actually took.

Fourteen of them have so far made plea deals with prosecutors.