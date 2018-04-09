Another baby surrendered in Michigan City baby box

INDIANA, (WOWO/AP) – For the second time in five months, an infant has been left in a baby box at a northwestern Indiana volunteer fire station.

Baby boxes, also known as baby safes, are temperature-controlled units that alert emergency personnel if a baby is placed inside.

Lieutenant Chuck Kohler of the Coolspring Township Volunteer Fire Department outside Michigan City said “everything worked out as planned.”

Kohler reports he was on scene tending to the baby girl in less than a minute after receiving a page Sunday night that the Safe Haven Baby Box’s alarms had been triggered.

The infant appeared healthy and was taken to a local hospital for care. She will be placed in the custody of the Indiana Department of Child Services.

This is the second time an infant has been placed in the Michigan City baby box. On November 7, 2017, another baby girl was safely rescued after being placed in the box.