Annual “Turn the Town Pink” campaign starts at Lutheran campuses

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Volunteers placed 150 to 300 pink ribbons at each of the Dupont hospital, Lutheran hospital and St. Joseph hospital campuses as a kick-off to the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer’s “Turn the Town Pink” campaign.

The campaign is an annual effort to help raise awareness and money to assist in combating breast cancer through research and is sponsored by Lutheran Health Network.

The official ceremony to launch the campaign will be on Friday on the plaza at the Indiana Michigan Power Center in downtown Fort Wayne. Volunteers will be placing ribbons all over the city.

In attendance will be breast cancer survivors, representatives from the Lutheran Health Network and foundation volunteers. Everyone is invited to attend the event which starts at noon on Friday.

There are many activities associated with “Turn the Town Pink.”

First is the placing of the pink ribbons adorned with the names of honorees throughout the city.

The 26th annual Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Classic will be June 1-3.

The sixth edition Three Rivers Running Company’s Pink Ribbon Run which is a four-mile run and two-mile walk. It takes place at the Lutheran Hospital campus starting 9 a.m. on May 11.

All proceeds will given to the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer.

For additional information on all of the Turn the Town Pink activities, click here.