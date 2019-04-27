Annual Kickstart Festival 2019 offers many activities this year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The sixth annual Kickstart Festival is a month-long celebration of bikes, music, art and theatre. Around 30 events are scheduled throughout the month of May.

Most of the events that are scheduled are free of charge and some have a small ticket or registration fee.

Kickstart started in 2014 as a one-day event timed with the unveiling of IPFW’s “Sculptures with a Purpose” bike rack sculptures in honor of the 50th anniversary of the University. The festival became a month-long the next year, celebrating the bicycle and the arts. It also marks the end of winter and the beginning of a summer with filled with events and activities.

Some sponsors of the event include Parkview Health, City of Fort Wayne, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation, Parkview Trauma Center, Fort4Fitness, Fort Wayne Trails, Arts United, Visit Fort Wayne, Fort Wayne Youtheatre, Bicycle Friendly Fort Wayne, YLNI Farmers Market and Ronald McDonald House Charities.

