Animal Welfare League has 4-day sale due to pet overflow

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County has an overflow of animals in their shelter. To try and find homes for the pets, they are offering a sale.

Executive Director Darla McCammon says all of the pets are already vaccinated and spayed or neutered.

The 4-day sale began Wednesday, and features adult cats for $10, kittens for $20, and dogs for $50, excluding legacy.

McCammon says its a great bargain and opportunity.

“Our shelter is just so full, and this is the only way that I know of to help find these pets homes and get them moving out so that we have room for the rest of our animals and we’re not so crowded,” she explains.

McCammon says having a home gives the shelter pets more space.

The Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County does not put down healthy animals, so their primary mission begins finding homes for these pets.

“This is the time to come and get a pet if you’ve ever considered getting one,” McCammon says.