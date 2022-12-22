Animal Care & Control reminds pet owners of city ordinance protecting pets from frigid temperatures

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (City of Fort Wayne) – With the winter storm watch and frigid temperatures in the upcoming forecast, Animal Care & Control is urging pet owners to take precautions and plan ahead. As a reminder of the ordinance, the City of Fort Wayne requires animals to be brought into a temperature-controlled structure when temperatures dip below 10 degrees and/or when a wind chill warning has been issued by a local, state or national authority. It’s also important to remember animals cannot remain outside longer than 15 minutes without access to adequate shelter and potable water no matter the temperature, according to city ordinance.

Animal Care & Control is offering free straw while supplies last to any Fort Wayne City resident in need of animal bedding during these cold days of winter. Pet owners are urged to continually monitor the needs of pets and the temperature whenever the animals are outdoors. For information on helping your community cats please visit www.bit.ly/3WxOUmG.

The shelter offers these additional winter pet care tips –

An animal that spends time outside must have access to a proper shelter specifically designed for an animal. The shelter must be free of leaks to wind, snow, and rain. Face the opening of the shelter to the east or south away from prevailing winds or fasten a heavy door flap to the top of the doorframe. When temperatures dip below 10 degrees and/or a wind chill warning is issued the animal must be brought into a temperature-controlled structure.

Monitor temperatures and bring the animal inside to a temperature-controlled structure when temperatures dip below 10 degrees and/or a wind chill warning is issued.

Use straw or cedar chips for bedding. Towels, blankets and hay are insufficient because cloth draws moisture and hay will mold.

Insulate the animal’s house and raise it several inches above the ground with concrete blocks to prevent snow from drifting inside. Frame the elevated area with boards or sandbags to prevent winds from gusting under the animal’s house.

Animals need extra food to help generate enough body heat to stay warm and must always have unfrozen water to drink . A heated water bucket is a great investment.

Keep all cats inside. Those who spend time outside can experience frostbite or become lost or injured.

Thoroughly wipe off your dog’s legs and stomach following cold weather walks. Dogs can easily ingest salt, antifreeze or other potentially dangerous chemicals while licking their paws. Check paws for cuts caused by snow or encrusted ice.

All dogs and cats living within the city must wear the required city pet registration tag on a properly fitted leather or nylon collar.

The shelter also wants to remind residents that if you see something, say something. Never hesitate to call the shelter regardless of the day or time to report an animal in need of help within the city. Call 260-427-1244 during normal business hours or 260-449-3000 after hours, holidays, and on weekends. Your call could mean the difference between life and death for an animal in need.