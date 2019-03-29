Angola women’s health clinic now taking patients as young as 14

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Cameron Memorial Community Hospital will now treat patients as young as 14 years of age at its Women’s Health STI (sexually transmitted infection) Clinic.

Since the clinic first opened in August 2018, it was only able to treat patients 18 years and older.

A continued grant support for the clinic provided by the Women’s Fund of the Steuben County Community Foundation made it possible for the hospital to expand its reach.

Patients are able to receive free and confidential testing for gonorrhea, chlamydia, pregnancy and other testing determined by the provider. The clinic also offers treatment options for both the patient and their partner if a test were to come back positive.

Additional information on safe sex and birth control are also available through the clinic.

The Women’s Health STI Clinic, located in Cameron’s Urgent Care building on N. Wayne Street, sees women weekly on Wednesdays from 5-6 p.m.

For more information, visit CameronMCH.com.