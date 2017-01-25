Angola police catch wanted man

ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO): Police in Angola have tracked down a man who was considered armed and dangerous.

Angola Police Chief Stuart Hamblen tells WOWO News officers followed up on a tip Wednesday afternoon that placed Aaron Loffer at a residence in the city.

Angola Police and Steuben County Deputies checked the address and found Loffer inside. He was taken into custody without incident.

Police had made a plea to the public for help finding him Monday, saying he was wanted on warrants out of Allen and Steuben Counties, also identifying him as a suspect for thefts in Steuben County and Branch County, Michigan.