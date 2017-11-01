Angola plant to close, more than 30 jobs lost

ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO): An Arizona company says it plans to close a plant in Angola by the end of the year.

In a notice to the state, Carlisle Fluid Technologies says the decision will affect more than 30 Hoosier jobs. Half the positions are assemblers. The company says the eliminations and the closing are permanent.

According to last week’s quarterly earnings report released by parent Carlisle Companies Inc., its Carlisle Fluid Technologies division has been undergoing “accelerated restructuring” and examining “facility rationalization costs.”

In early October, Carlisle named Shelley Bausch president of Carlisle Fluid Technologies.