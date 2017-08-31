Angola manufacturing plant plans expansion and new job positions

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Vestil Manufacturing is planning to expand its operations to Angola, creating up to 100 new jobs by 2021.

The company manufactures ergonomic products, loading dock equipment, material handling equipment, drum handling equipment and packaging equipment.

Expansion plans include investing nearly $15 million to expand Plant 1, located on N. Wayne Street in Angola, by 8,100 square feet, as well as construct a new 250,000-square-foot fulfillment center located at the corner of Pokagon Trail and Growth Parkway.

The fulfillment center will allow Vestil Manufacturing to service its customers more quickly and efficiently.

Currently, the company employs more than 400 people, making it the second-largest private employer in Angola.

The company plans to hire for managerial, welding, machinist, packaging, shipping and maintenance positions.

Interested applicants can apply by filling out an online application or in person at its plant – 2999 N. Wayne Street, Angola.