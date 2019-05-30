Angola man sentenced on meth charge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An Angola man will spend the next 10 years in prison.

The US Attorney’s office says 32-year-old Andrew Fitch was sentenced to 121 months in prison, followed by 5 years probation, after pleading guilty to possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Court documents say Fitch led police on a chase on I-69 back in August 2016, with speeds well over 100 miles per hour, before losing control of his motorcycle.

He was arrested; that’s when police found more than $1,600 in cash, as well as drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine, either on him or in his motorcycle.