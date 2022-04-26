Angola Man Charged With OWI In Coliseum Boulevard Motorcycle Crash Last Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An Angola man faces an intoxicated driving charge in connection with a Fort Wayne motorcycle crash that left a woman fighting for her life. According to court documents, a chemical test administered after the wreck that happened early Friday morning Coliseum Boulevard North indicated Justin S. Buys’ blood-alcohol level was 0.131%, significantly higher than the legal limit of 0.08%.

According to The Journal Gazette, the woman identified in the crash as Rachel Swain, suffered a head injury as police say she was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries while Buys suffered minor injuries and stayed at the scene. Buys faces a charge of causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of 0.08% or more. He was previously convicted of operating while intoxicated three years ago in Steuben Circuit Court. A hearing for Buys is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.