Angola man arrested for nearly striking juvenile with vehicle, police say

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An Angola man has been arrested for nearly hitting a juvenile with a vehicle.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, officers were called just after 4:00 p.m., Saturday to 755 Ln 101 Lake Charles East in reference to a complaint of a juvenile male nearly being struck by a vehicle.

Through the course of the investigation Deputies located Michael Forrester, 27, of Angola. He was arrested for Criminal Recklessness with a vehicle, Battery to a child under 14 years of age, and Resisting Law Enforcement.