Angola Man Arrested After Sunday Morning Pursuit

WATERLOO, Ind. (WOWO): At 5:11 A.M. Sunday, the Auburn Police Department received a report of a theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle in the parking lot of the Baymont Inn located at 306 Touring Drive.

Officers from the Waterloo Marshal’s Office observed a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle involved in the theft a few minutes later exiting Interstate 69 then drive thru a red light at the intersection of I-69 and US 6.

Officers followed the vehicle westbound on US 6 and conducted a traffic stop at County Road 27. The driver initially stopped his vehicle then accelerated away from the stop, traveling northbound on County Road 27 at speeds of 75 to 80 miles per hour. The vehicle then turned eastbound onto County Road 18, which dead ends into Interstate 69. As the driver reached the end of County Road 18, he jumped out of the moving vehicle and was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

The driver was identified as 39-year-old David John Zervos of Angola, and was arrested for resisting law enforcement, a level 6 felony, possession of a syringe, a level 6 felony, possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor and driving while suspended. A catalytic converted was observed in the back seat of the vehicle and a theft investigation is continuing by the Auburn Police Department.

Zervos was transported to the DeKalb County Jail where he is being held with a bond of $7500.00. A passenger in the vehicle who was not charged was identified and released.