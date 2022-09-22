Angola man accused of trying to break into trooper’s home

FREMONT, Ind. (WOWO): An Angola man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly tried to break into an off-duty Indiana State Police trooper’s home.

Troopers and Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 4600 block of West Nevada Mills Road at just before 8 p.m. Wednesday. A call said that an off-duty trooper was involved in a scuffle with a person that tried to break in to the trooper’s home.

Officials arrived on scene and found that the trooper had a man in handcuffs and that the trooper’s home had broken windows.

Troopers say Joshua Ray Enos reportedly broke several bedroom windows in the home. A neighbor reported the break-in and yelled at Enos, who then allegedly became physically aggressive toward the neighbor. The trooper then came out of his home and took action to intervene his neighbor.

Enos reportedly became combative and was eventually placed in handcuffs. Enos was taken to Cameron Hospital for a medical evaluation before he was cleared and transported to the Steuben County Jail.

Enos is facing a felony charge of residential entry, a misdemeanor charge of resisting law enforcement and a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.