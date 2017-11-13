Angola firefighter injured in factory fire

ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO): A firefighter was hurt in a fire at a factory in Angola early this morning.

The Angola Fire Department was called to Precision Technologies on Industrial Drive at about 12:15am after an Angola police officer found smoke and fire coming through the building’s roof. The blaze was contained in the office area of the building and the front part of the manufacturing area.

One firefighter collapsed at the scene while fighting the blaze; the department says he suffered a knee injury but is otherwise fine. Nobody else was hurt, and the fire was under control about an hour after firefighters arrived.

Numerous other fire, EMS, and police departments assisted, either at the scene or on standby.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.