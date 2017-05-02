Angola building among “most endangered” landmarks

ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO): A building in Angola with a lot of history is among the top 10 most endangered landmarks in Indiana.

Pryor’s Country Place was built in 1927 on West Fox Lake Road as a lakeside vacation home for black people during segregation, and later converted into an inn. There’s evidence it also acted as a speakeasy during prohibition.

The building has long been vacant and the five-acre lakefront site it sits on is for sale, which the group Indiana Landmarks says now puts the property in jeopardy.

