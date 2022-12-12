Angel Tree items stolen in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Salvation Army Release) – Last Thursday evening an individual entered Walmart on Coldwater Road, which is an Angel Tree donation site. They claimed to be a Salvation Army employee and picked up the donations of clothing and toys. This person has no affiliation with The Salvation Army, and the items are now considered stolen. The store’s loss prevention team was quick to act on the matter. A police report was filed. All other store locations were advised, and steps have been taken to prevent this from happening again. The Salvation Army has a good relationship with Walmart and we are thankful for their attention to this matter.

We are very saddened this has happened. At this point we are asking the public for help. Angel tags are still available at participating stores. There are tags available online, as well as shopping wish lists for Target and Amazon. Monetary donations are also an option to replace the missing clothing and toys. All these options are available at www.safortwayne.org.