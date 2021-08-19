Andrea Schroeder and the thousands of families that suffer at the cause of illegal drugs in Allen County

By
John Graham
-

A Day of Hope  is Saturday, Aug 21st in downtown Fort Wayne at the Allen County Courthouse lawn from Noon to 3pm

Find more information at their GoFundMe link at GoFundMe donation link

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here