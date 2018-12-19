Anderson man dies in Grant County crash

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – An Anderson man has died after a fatal crash in Grant County this morning.

Officers with the Indiana State Police and the Grant County Sheriff’s Department were called to a two-car crash on State Road 22 at State Road 37 just after 11:30 a.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed that William Barbee, 60 of Anderson, was traveling southbound on SR 37 in his Ford F-350 pickup truck when he stopped for a red light, then proceeded into the intersection. The light had not yet turned green.

His truck was struck in the passenger side by an eastbound Volvo semi-tractor. The Volvo had the right-of-way.

Barbee was ejected from his truck and pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The other driver was uninjured.

The crash is still under investigation.