Analyst: Iran deal could determine further pain at the pump

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Gas prices in Fort Wayne shot up 24 cents per gallon in the past week.

At times flirting with $3, the average price for a gallon of gas in Fort Wayne is sitting at $2.88, according to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 201 area gas stations.

That’s 79 cents higher than they were a year ago, and 30 cents higher than a month ago. The national average, meanwhile, fell a penny over the past week to $2.80.

Analyst Patrick DeHaan says President Trump’s upcoming decision on the Iran nuclear deal will have a big impact on prices: if he kills the deal and orders sanctions, oil prices will probably go higher.