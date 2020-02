Recorded on Wednesday, 2/19/2020, Jay and Tyler discuss last weekend’s All-Star festivities and some changes that need to be made.

The crew also discusses whether or not Indiana has what it takes to surpass Miami for the 4 seed with just 27 games remaining.

Finally, Jay and TB draft their Starting 5 from players of the last 20 seasons.

