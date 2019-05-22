An Even Bigger Challenge for Dicamba: A Wet Spring

Using dicamba products is a big challenge for growers; but, in a year this this one, it is even a bigger challenge. With planting running weeks behind across the Midwest, finding a window to use a dicamba weed control product is getting harder. Jeff Bunting, with Growmark FS, says growers may have to find a different way to use this technology, “It may be they will have to use it as a burndown or wait until after planting and come back with a post emerge application.”

He recommends using dicamba as soon as possible to avoid any mandatory cut off dates, “If you can’t get your weed control started before planting because of time, then find an opportunity soon after planting to get your weed control program started. It may be that some growers are faced with the choice of planting or weed control. It is going to be different for every operation and location.” He declined to say if dicamba use would be lower this year because of the spring weather but admitted it is certainly going to present some challenges. With the uncertainty being faced by many growers, Bunting says, “Have a plan B and maybe even a plan C when it comes to your weed control program.”

Despite the restrictions the technology has, Bunting says it is still a tool that growers need, “Farmers need a tool to control tough to control weeds and fight weed resistance. We have 2 years’ experience with the products, and they have performed well.” He told HAT growers and applicators are getting better about following label directions and applying the products, “About the only thing they still struggle with is the weather.” He added that understanding what an inversion is and when it might occur is an area where there are problems.