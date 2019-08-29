Americans for Free Trade Says Tariff Increases “Come at the Worst Possible Time”

Americans for Free Trade has a lot to say about the pending U.S. tariff increases on Chinese goods.

The coalition of over 160 businesses set a letter to President Trump asking him to postpone tariff increases that are scheduled to take effect next week.

The association says the proposed tariff increases come as consumers draw nearer to the holiday shopping season, which means costs will rise in the coming months.

The letter says, “These tariff rate increases, some starting as early as Sunday, come at the worst possible time, right in the middle of the busy holiday shopping period. U.S. consumers are driving the growth of the U.S. economy and we want to ensure that their confidence remains high.”

Americans for Free Trade represents many of the sectors and products that will be hit hardest by recent trade war escalation.

Starting on September 1, approximately $112 billion in goods will be hit by a 15 percent tariff, including products that range from clothing and footwear to televisions and Christmas decorations.

“We want to ensure that economic prosperity continues for the American families, farmers, and workers we employ every day.”