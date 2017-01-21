American Red Cross urging the public to give blood amidst blood shortage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): American Red Cross officials are urging the public to give blood now to help overcome a severe winter blood shortage, which is being compounded by ongoing winter weather. Blood donations are currently being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in.

Since Dec. 1, about 300 blood drives across 27 states have been forced to cancel due to inclement winter weather, resulting in more than 10,500 blood and platelet donations going uncollected.

You can help ensure blood is available for patients by donating at some of the following upcoming blood donation opportunities listed below.

To make an appointment to give blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Adams County

Berne

1/24/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., South Adams Senior Center, 825 Hendrick St.

_______________

Allen County

Fort Wayne

1/20/2017: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

1/20/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

1/21/2017: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

1/21/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

1/22/2017: 7:15 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

1/23/2017: 11:45 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

1/23/2017: 1 p.m. – 4:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

1/24/2017: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Citizens Square, 200 East Berry

1/24/2017: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., International Business College, 5699 Coventry Lane

1/24/2017: 11:45 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

1/24/2017: 1 p.m. – 4:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

1/25/2017: 11:45 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

1/26/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

1/26/2017: 11:45 a.m. – 5 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

1/27/2017: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

1/27/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

1/28/2017: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

1/28/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

1/28/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., St. Vincent de Paul, 1720 East Wallen Road

1/29/2017: 7:15 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

1/30/2017: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Walb Student Union, 2101 E Coliseum Blvd

1/30/2017: 11:45 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

1/30/2017: 1 p.m. – 4:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

1/30/2017: 3:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Cedarville Elementary School, 12225 Hardisty Road

1/31/2017: 11:45 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

1/31/2017: 1 p.m. – 4:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

2/1/2017: 11:45 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

2/1/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., North Eastern Group Realty, 10808 LaCabreah Lane, Suite 101

2/2/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

2/2/2017: 11:45 a.m. – 5 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

2/3/2017: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

2/3/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

2/4/2017: 7 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3425 Crescent Avenue

2/4/2017: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

2/4/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

2/5/2017: 7:15 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

2/6/2017: 11:45 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

2/6/2017: 1 p.m. – 4:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

2/7/2017: 11:45 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

2/7/2017: 1 p.m. – 4:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

2/8/2017: 11:45 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

2/9/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Parkview Hospital, 2200 Randallia

2/9/2017: 11:45 a.m. – 5 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

2/10/2017: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

2/10/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

2/11/2017: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

2/11/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

2/11/2017: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Covenant United Methodist Church, 10001 Coldwater Road

2/11/2017: 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Our Lady of Good Hope, 7215 St. Joe Rd.

2/12/2017: 7:15 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

2/13/2017: 11:45 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

2/13/2017: 1 p.m. – 4:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

2/14/2017: 11:45 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

2/14/2017: 1 p.m. – 4:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

2/15/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., PNC Building, 110 W. Berry Street, Suite 2400

2/15/2017: 11:45 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

Harlan

2/6/2017: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., Christian Community Center of Harlan, 12616 Spencerville Road

New Haven

1/23/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 630 Lincoln Hwy. East

_______________

DeKalb County

Auburn

2/7/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 East 7th St.

_______________

Huntington County

Huntington

2/6/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Evangelical United Methodist Church, 1000 Flaxmill Rd.

Roanoke

2/15/2017: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 1122 N Main Street

Warren

1/26/2017: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Knight-Bergman Center, 132 S. Nancy St.

_______________

Jay County

Portland

1/31/2017: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Jay Community Center, 115 E. Water Street

2/13/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Judge Haynes Elementary, 800 West High Street

Redkey

2/14/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Redkey Elementary, 500 West Main St. Box 6

_______________

Noble County

Albion

2/10/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church, 605 East Main St.

Kendallville

1/23/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Grace Christian Church, 126 E. Mitchell Street

_______________

Steuben County

Angola

1/26/2017: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Trine University, 1 University Ave.

2/8/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Sonlight Community Church, 455 N Gerald Lett Avenue

2/13/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 700 West Maumee Street

_______________

Wells County

Bluffton

2/13/2017: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 215 East Dustman Rd.

Ossian

2/13/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, 302 N. Metts Street

_______________

Whitley County

Churubusco

2/2/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Churubusco United Methodist Church, 750 North Main

Columbia City

2/1/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., Northeastern REMC Columbia C, 4901 East Park 30 Drive

2/1/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Parkview Whitley Hospital, 1260 East State Road 205

2/2/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., United Methodist Church, 605 North Forest Parkway

South Whitley

2/15/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., South Whitley United Methodist Church, 6685 West SR 14, P O Box 386