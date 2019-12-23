American Red Cross says blood donations in need

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): With the busyness of the season, blood donations are in more need.

The American Red Cross says blood donations usually drop due to holiday travel and winter weather. The organization says 37 blood drives have already been cancelled since Dec. 1.

Blood and platelet donations of all types are needed, especially type O. Those who give now through Jan. 5, 2020 will also receive a long-sleeved Red Cross t-shirt while supplies last.

To find a blood drive in your area, you can download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo or visit the American Red Cross website.