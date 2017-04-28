American Pickers to film in Indiana

INDIANA (WOWO): A popular cable TV show is returning to Indiana, and you could be a part of it.

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz are the stars of American Pickers on the History Channel. The show is about their travels across the U.S. to find rare antiques or other valuable collectibles, and producers tell WOWO News they’ll be filming at several Indiana locations in June.

They’re looking for interesting people with lots of interesting items the hosts can take a look at and learn about; if you or someone you know might be a good fit for the show, call 1-855-OLD-RUST or send an email to AmericanPickers@cineflix.com.