American Legion announces support of medical marijuana research

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s largest veterans service organization is throwing its support behind medical marijuana research.

Communications Director John Crosby of the American Legion’s Department of Indiana tells WOWO News the decision comes as veteran suicide statistics are averaging more than 20 per day:

“You know the medicines that have been prescribed for veterans (who come home injured or suffering from mental illness), painkillers and antidepressants, obviously aren’t helping with those numbers,” Crosby says. “If there happens to be something with medical marijuana that can help improve these conditions, we’d like to know it.”

He adds that it won’t be an easy sell to lawmakers:

“There very well may be a struggle. Indiana is a more Republican state, however the VA has prescribed this in other states and they’ve seen successes there… the fight is worth it.