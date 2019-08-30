American Dairy Coalition Seeks Scientific Review of EPA Nitrate Study

The American Dairy Coalition wants a scientific review of the Environmental Protection Agency’s 2013 nitrate report.

In a letter to EPA Director Andrew Wheeler, the coalition says the 2013 report never received a proper scientific review, and is a “flawed and damaging” report.

The EPA Yakima Nitrate Report began in 2010 and was published in 2012 and 2013.

The coalition says the report has been proven false by fifteen national agricultural science experts, and was developed without the peer-review required on “influential science information” as the study was categorized.

Laurie Fischer, CEO of the American Dairy Coalition, says, “It is vital that the administration demonstrate their commitment to maintaining the integrity and transparency of science.”

The coalition is concerned for farmers that have already been severely affected by the report and believes EPA must stop a “dangerous precedence” from being set which could impact other farmers throughout the United States.

Usage of the study led to highly disciplinary enforcement and threats of federal litigation, which has devastated four large dairy farms.