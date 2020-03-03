American Dairy Association Indiana Partners with Colts to Celebrate National School Breakfast Week

Hoosier Ag Today was at Snacks Crossing Elementary School in Indianapolis on Monday to kick off National School Breakfast Week with American Dairy Association Indiana.

“Dairy farmers are really passionate about making sure that kids get the right nutrition into their meal and a big part of that, obviously, breakfast is the most important meal. So, we have collaborated with the Colts and with our Fuel Up to Play 60 program and a grant was given to Pike Township Schools so that they could have hot breakfast,” said ADAI CEO Jenni Browning. “Just hearing from some of the staff here that attendance has increased and actually grades just from having a hot breakfast served.”

The program included Blue, the Indianapolis Colts mascot, and captain of the Colts Super Bowl 41 championship team Gary Brackett. He told HAT that the partnership between American Dairy Association Indiana, the Colts, and NFL’s Fuel Up to Play 60 program to promote a nutritious diet and 60 minutes of exercise each day is a great one. He says starting your day off with a healthy meal is essential, and his meal definitely includes dairy products.

“I personally have a smoothie almost like half the days when I wake up. Obviously, it has a lot of fruit in there, but also milk as my protein source. So, I think for me it’s something that not only do I preach and go out and talk to kids about, but something that I practice. Having three young kids, we’re big cereal fans in the morning, we’re big yogurt fans, big cheese stick fans. So, all of those things are very important to continue to put into our bodies, and fuel our bodies, so that we can go out and have productive days.”

The school assembly also included a presentation from New Palestine dairy farmer Kerry Estes. He showed pictures from his farm of his family and his cows. He was excited to share his story with the Kindergarten-Fifth Grade students.

“I think putting a face to where milk comes from, I think that’s important. A lot of kids don’t really think through that whole process and seeing that there’s somebody behind this, I think that can mean something to them.”

The kids at Snacks Crossing Elementary were excited too. Evidence of that can be found in the picture gallery above.