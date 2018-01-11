The American Cancer Society is looking to the public for help.

FORT WAYNE, IND.(WOWO)- The American Cancer Society is looking to Allen County residents for help. Their Road to Recovery is a free ride program to get patients to and from chemo appointments and other treatments.

The organization is currently looking for ten to fifteen new drivers to volunteer to drive the patients to and from appointments. Mary Beth Torsell, missions delivery manager of ACS, tells WOWO news, “It’s pretty easy to write a check, but this program, Road to Recovery, it allows people to literally be a life saver.”

Currently, 70% of ride requests to and from cancer treatment appointments go unmet in Allen County. If you would like to volunteer, call the American Cancer Society at 888-227-6446, extension 5101.

Also, many Relay for Life events are scheduled to occur around the Fort Wayne area, including, May 12th at Homestead High School and June 9th in Warsaw at Central Park. For more information, head here.