It’s America Recycles Day – how to recycle more and waste less

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – Wednesday, November 15 is America Recycles Day, but how much do you really know about recycling?

According to Keep America Beautiful (KAB), the top ten most commonly recyclable items include:

Cardboard Paper Food Boxes Mail Beverage Cans Food Cans Glass Bottles Jars (Glass and Plastic) Jugs Plastic Bottles and Caps

At home, it may be much easier to recycle due to multiple trash cans and scheduled recyclable pick-up in your neighborhood. But what about at your workplace?

KAB suggests a few simple tricks to make recycling at work an easy habit.

Pair a small recycling bin along with your desk-side trash bin. It will lessen the habit of throwing everything into one bin.

Include both trash and recycling bins in common areas of the office.

Include clear messages on each bin – list most common recyclables on the recycling bins and trash items on the trash bins.

Other tips to keep in mind include buying recycled materials (this eliminates waste and the need for more materials) and donate, instead of throwing away, items you no longer need.