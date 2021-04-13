Amendment blocking vaccine status check fails in Indiana House

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): An amendment that would block businesses and government offices from requiring you to be vaccinated before you enter has died in the Indiana House.

State Representative Brad Barrett of Richmond proposed the bill as an amendment to a bill about student mental health, saying that even though he’s fully vaccinated and has made arrangements for his mother to be as well, the “science is still pending” on the vaccines, which were approved for emergency use.

The Journal Gazette reports that the amendment would’ve kept state and local governments from asking for a person’s vaccine status or being able to block entry to events and buildings as a result of that status.

The paper adds that Democrats agreed that it shouldn’t apply to government facilities, but argued that private businesses should be able to utilize such questions to control who comes on their property.

House Speaker Todd Huston pulled the amendment, ruling that it was irrelevant to the bill it was attached to.