FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An ambulance was stolen from a Fort Wayne hospital Sunday evening.

Parkview Health officials say it happened around 9:15 Sunday night at Parkview Regional Medical Center off Dupont Road. Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that Parkview Police and Public Safety teamed with Allen County Sheriff’s Department officers to find the vehicle driving along I-69.

The ambulance was recovered safely and the suspect was arrested, with charges pending.