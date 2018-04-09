Amber Pasztor sentenced additional 65 years for killing neighbor, pleads guilty but mentally ill

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Amber Pasztor pleaded guilty but mentally ill to a charge of murder after the death of her neighbor, Frank Macomber, according to The News-Sentinel.

Pasztor will serve 65 years in prison for his 2016 death.

This is in addition to her 130-year sentence for killing her two children, Lilliana Hernandez, 7, and Rene Pasztor, 6, after abducting them on September 26, 2016.

During the hearing, Frank Macomber’s son, also named Frank Macomber, refused to say Pasztor’s name, solely referring to her as “monster.”